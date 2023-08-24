trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653032
PM Modi calls ISRO Chief S Somanath, congratulates him for Chandrayaan Landing success

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO and all other scientists for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. PM Modi watched the Chandrayaan-3 landing program virtually by connecting with South Africa. The most important thing is that as soon as the lander Vikram landed on the surface of the moon, ISRO Chief S. Somnath said that we have reached the moon.
