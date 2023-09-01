trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656310
PM Modi changed the political game, will BJP's master stroke break I.N.D.I.A alliance?

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
One Nation One Election: The atmosphere in the country is hot regarding one country, one election. Former President Ramnath Kovind has been made the chairman of the committee. Now BJP President JP Nadda has reached Ramnath Kovind's house to meet him.
Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on One Nation One Election
play icon8:6
Asaduddin Owaisi got angry on One Nation One Election
Donald Trump Bats For Vivek Ramaswamy, Says 'He'll Good As A Vice President' | US Presidential 2024
play icon2:4
Donald Trump Bats For Vivek Ramaswamy, Says 'He'll Good As A Vice President' | US Presidential 2024
G20 Summit: Putin, Biden, Xi, Rishi, Who All Are Attending The Summit In New Delhi? | Narendra Modi
play icon2:26
G20 Summit: Putin, Biden, Xi, Rishi, Who All Are Attending The Summit In New Delhi? | Narendra Modi
Second day of I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai, big news came
play icon1:1
Second day of I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai, big news came
There was a stir in Ramnath Kovind's house! BJP President came to meet
play icon5:11
There was a stir in Ramnath Kovind's house! BJP President came to meet

