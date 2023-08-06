trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645311
PM Modi comments on Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Amrit Bharat Station Yojana: Today (on Sunday), PM Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Please inform that Rs 24 thousand 470 crore is estimated to be spent on this project. There is a target to rejuvenate these railway stations by 2025. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, these 508 railway stations are going to be rejuvenated. These stations are spread over 27 states and union territories. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 stations through video conferencing. Know that the redevelopment work of these 508 railway stations will be done keeping in mind the needs of the next 30 years. Stations will be developed as city centers under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

PM Modi lashes out at opposition over Amrit Bharat Station Scheme attack
play icon3:20
PM Modi lashes out at opposition over Amrit Bharat Station Scheme attack
Four years of abrogation of Article 370: How tunnel network aims to transform J&K’s connectivity
play icon2:15
Four years of abrogation of Article 370: How tunnel network aims to transform J&K’s connectivity
Another revelation in ASI Survey, Pindinuma figure spotted in Gyanvapi Campus
play icon11:14
Another revelation in ASI Survey, Pindinuma figure spotted in Gyanvapi Campus
J&K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Rajouri
play icon2:59
J&K: 1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Rajouri
“Hollow sound beneath central dome…” Advocate Vishnu Jain updates on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex
play icon2:27
“Hollow sound beneath central dome…” Advocate Vishnu Jain updates on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

