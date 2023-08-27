trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654301
PM Modi comments on Chandrayaan 3 in Mann Ki Baat

|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Mann Ki Baat LIVE: The 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat program aired today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the countrymen today. Mann Ki Baat program is aired on the last Sunday of every month. PM Modi said that Sawan means the month of Mahashiv, the month of celebration and gaiety, the success of Chandrayaan has increased this atmosphere of celebration manifold. It is taking more than three days for Chandrayaan to reach the moon. This success is so big that it is less to be discussed.
