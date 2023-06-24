NewsVideos
PM Modi Concludes His State Visit To The United States And Departs For Egypt

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
After concluding historic US state visit PM Modi emplaned for a two-day State Visit to Egypt. He has been invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Al Sisi for state visit.

