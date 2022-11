PM Modi consulting with EAM Jaishankar and NSA Doval before start of the G20 Summit

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 consulted with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval before the start of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. Later, US President Joe Biden and PM Modi met each other at the Summit.