PM Modi convenes important meeting on Odisha train accident

|Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Coromandel Express and goods train collided with each other near Bahnaga station in Balasore, Odisha. So far 288 people have died in this accident. Also 900 people have been injured. This figure is increasing. According to Indian government sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting to review the situation regarding the train accident.

