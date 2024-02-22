trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723680
PM Modi converses with Farmers during Amul Golden Jubilee Celebration in Gujarat

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Gujarat and Varanasi visit. Meanwhile, PM Modi inaugurated five new projects worth Rs 1200 crore in Gujarat and also interacted with around 1.25 lakh farmers and lakhs of cattle rearers during Golden Jubilee celebration of Amul. During his address, PM Modi said, 'Amul has been made one of the strongest dairy brands in the world.'

