PM Modi departs from 'The Ashok Hotel' after attending NDA leaders' meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from 'The Ashok Hotel' after attending NDA leaders' meeting in Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party held a meeting of 38 parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the national capital on July 18.
