PM Modi Discusses Anti-Corruption Measures With BJP Candidate 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
In a phone conversation with BJP candidate 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy from Krishnanagar, West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi discusses legal strategies to recover funds embezzled from the poor in the state. He emphasizes the BJP's commitment to fighting corruption and expresses confidence in West Bengal's support for transformative change.

