PM Modi Dubai Visit: PM Modi's explosive entry in Dubai

|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 07:40 AM IST
PM Modi Dubai Visit: PM Modi has reached Dubai to attend the climate conference. PM Modi will address the inaugural session of the summit. PM Modi received a warm welcome when he reached Dubai. The PM met the people of the Indian community in the hotel. People raised slogans of Modi-Modi at the airport to welcome PM Modi. People also chanted Bharat Mata along with the Tricolour.
