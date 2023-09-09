trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659831
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval arrive at Bharat Mandapam as G20 Summit kicks off

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Bharat Mandapam on September 09. The PM was accompanied by EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. The three held a discussion before the summit kicked off.
Follow Us

All Videos

Foreign Affairs Minister of EU and Spain José Manuel Albares arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit
play icon3:5
Foreign Affairs Minister of EU and Spain José Manuel Albares arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit
G20 Summit | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
play icon0:58
G20 Summit | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud lands in Delhi for G20 Summit
play icon3:8
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud lands in Delhi for G20 Summit
World Bank chief Ajay Banga arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
play icon1:4
World Bank chief Ajay Banga arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El–Sisi arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
play icon1:4
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El–Sisi arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

Trending Videos

Foreign Affairs Minister of EU and Spain José Manuel Albares arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit
play icon3:5
Foreign Affairs Minister of EU and Spain José Manuel Albares arrives in Delhi to attend G20 Summit
G20 Summit | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
play icon0:58
G20 Summit | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud lands in Delhi for G20 Summit
play icon3:8
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud lands in Delhi for G20 Summit
World Bank chief Ajay Banga arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
play icon1:4
World Bank chief Ajay Banga arrives at Bharat Mandapam for G20 Summit
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El–Sisi arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
play icon1:4
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El–Sisi arrives at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi