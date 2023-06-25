NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Egypt Visit: Prime Minister Modi's grand welcome in Cairo, slogans of Modi Modi

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
PM Modi Egypt Visit: Prime Minister Modi was welcomed grandly in Cairo, where slogans of Modi Modi were raised to welcome the PM. Today PM Modi will meet French President Abdul Fatah Alassi. The Prime Minister will also visit the Al Hakeem Mosque today.

All Videos

DELHI NCR Rain: Meteorological Department alert regarding rain in Delhi NCR – forecast of heavy rain today-tomorrow
play icon1:32
DELHI NCR Rain: Meteorological Department alert regarding rain in Delhi NCR – forecast of heavy rain today-tomorrow
Major violence averted in Manipur
play icon4:0
Major violence averted in Manipur
Delhi Brijpuri Murder Case: Mohammad Zaid attacked Rahul with a knife
play icon3:43
Delhi Brijpuri Murder Case: Mohammad Zaid attacked Rahul with a knife
PM Modi was informed about Russia crisis while going to Egypt
play icon3:56
PM Modi was informed about Russia crisis while going to Egypt
PM Modi started smiling when woman welcomes him with 'Sholay' song
play icon7:31
PM Modi started smiling when woman welcomes him with 'Sholay' song

Trending Videos

DELHI NCR Rain: Meteorological Department alert regarding rain in Delhi NCR – forecast of heavy rain today-tomorrow
play icon1:32
DELHI NCR Rain: Meteorological Department alert regarding rain in Delhi NCR – forecast of heavy rain today-tomorrow
Major violence averted in Manipur
play icon4:0
Major violence averted in Manipur
Delhi Brijpuri Murder Case: Mohammad Zaid attacked Rahul with a knife
play icon3:43
Delhi Brijpuri Murder Case: Mohammad Zaid attacked Rahul with a knife
PM Modi was informed about Russia crisis while going to Egypt
play icon3:56
PM Modi was informed about Russia crisis while going to Egypt
PM Modi started smiling when woman welcomes him with 'Sholay' song
play icon7:31
PM Modi started smiling when woman welcomes him with 'Sholay' song
PM Modi Egypt Visit LIVE,PM Modi,PM Modi US Visit Live,India global,Joe Biden,White House,pm modi us visit schedule,US President Joe Biden,pm modi today schedule,Modi news,narendra modi news,Modi latest news,Washington DC,India-US Diplomacy,pm modi egypt visit,pm modi in egypt,PM Modi,PM Modi speech,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi speech today,pm modi speech latest,pm modi egypt visit,pm modi latest speech,pm narendra modi speech,PM Modi US visit,modi egypt visit,narendra modi egypt visit,pm modi egypt,Narendra Modi,pm modi going to egypt,modi egypt,Modi,pm will visit egypt al hakeem mosque,modi speech today,Modi speech,pm narendra modi egypt visit,PM of India,modi visit to germany,modi live news,Modi live,Modi US visit,