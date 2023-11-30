trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693589
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi expressed deep appreciation for 41 workers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 01:36 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi also praised the soldiers who made the rescue operation successful. He said that the bravery and determination of the rescue team has given new life to 41 laborers. During the conversation, the workers also shared their experiences.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Will Israel become more deadly after ceasefire?
Play Icon14:15
DNA: Will Israel become more deadly after ceasefire?
Khalistan : America makes big allegation against India
Play Icon11:11
Khalistan : America makes big allegation against India
What is the 'Garbage World Cup' of 21 countries?
Play Icon2:6
 What is the 'Garbage World Cup' of 21 countries?
“Those in power are subverting all…”: Sonia Gandhi Attacks The Central Government
Play Icon1:33
“Those in power are subverting all…”: Sonia Gandhi Attacks The Central Government
How Rat-hole Miners Become
Play Icon1:27
How Rat-hole Miners Become "True Heroes" After Using Forbidden Methods To Save Lives

Trending Videos

DNA: Will Israel become more deadly after ceasefire?
play icon14:15
DNA: Will Israel become more deadly after ceasefire?
Khalistan : America makes big allegation against India
play icon11:11
Khalistan : America makes big allegation against India
What is the 'Garbage World Cup' of 21 countries?
play icon2:6
What is the 'Garbage World Cup' of 21 countries?
“Those in power are subverting all…”: Sonia Gandhi Attacks The Central Government
play icon1:33
“Those in power are subverting all…”: Sonia Gandhi Attacks The Central Government
How Rat-hole Miners Become
play icon1:27
How Rat-hole Miners Become "True Heroes" After Using Forbidden Methods To Save Lives
uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,uttarkashi tunnel accident,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,uttarakhand tunnel rescue live news,Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue LIVE Updates,uttarakhand tunnel accident,uttarakhand tunnel,tunnel reascue,tunnel politics,politics over tunnel rescue,oposition reaction over tunnel rescue,Baat Pate Ki,Trending,