PM Modi expresses grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Famous poet Munawwar Rana, mother of many writers, passed away late last night. He lost his life due to a heart attack. He was 71 years old and was admitted in SPJPG for a long time. PM Modi expressed grief over the demise of Munawwar Rana

