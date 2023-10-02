trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669820
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi fiercely targets Gehlot Sarkar during Chittorgarh speech

|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
PM Modi Chittorgarh Speech: BJP has intensified preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. In this connection, today Prime Minister Modi reached Chittorgarh and offered prayers at Sanwaliya Seth temple. After the puja, he addressed the people of Chittorgarh and fiercely targeted the Ashok Gehlot government.
Follow Us

All Videos

Bihar Government releases caste equation
play icon16:47
Bihar Government releases caste equation
Chittorgarh: PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Rajasthan
play icon3:21
Chittorgarh: PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Rajasthan
154th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Paid Heartfelt Homage to Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
play icon1:26
154th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Paid Heartfelt Homage to Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
'Employment opportunities will soon be created in Rajasthan'
play icon12:23
'Employment opportunities will soon be created in Rajasthan'
'This is our Rajasthan'...Modi got very angry at Gehlot
play icon6:56
'This is our Rajasthan'...Modi got very angry at Gehlot

Trending Videos

Bihar Government releases caste equation
play icon16:47
Bihar Government releases caste equation
Chittorgarh: PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Rajasthan
play icon3:21
Chittorgarh: PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Rajasthan
154th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Paid Heartfelt Homage to Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
play icon1:26
154th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Paid Heartfelt Homage to Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
'Employment opportunities will soon be created in Rajasthan'
play icon12:23
'Employment opportunities will soon be created in Rajasthan'
'This is our Rajasthan'...Modi got very angry at Gehlot
play icon6:56
'This is our Rajasthan'...Modi got very angry at Gehlot
pm modi chittorgarh speech,pm modi attacks ashok gehlot,modi on rajasthan govt,pm mod reaches chittorgarh,PM Modi In Chittorgarh,Modi,modi in chittorgarh,modi in chittorgarh live,modi at sanwariya temple,sanwariya seth temple,sanwariya seth temple pm modi,modi sanwariya,modi sanwariya seth temple,modi in chittorgarh temple,pm in chittorgarh,election 2023,Lok Sabha Election 2023,Zee News,Hindi News,trending news,today news,breaking,modi breaking,