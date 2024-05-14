Advertisement
PM Modi files Nomination from Varanasi for third time

Updated: May 14, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has filed nomination from Varanasi for the third time today.

