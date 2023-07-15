trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635654
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said - peace in Indo Pacific region is an important responsibility of India-France

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
PM Modi France Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron met, PM Modi said that he welcomes the decision to give long term visa to people of Indian origin in France, India and France are always together in the fight against terrorism have been India and France have an important responsibility for peace in the Indo Pacific region. PM Modi- We believe that all disputes have to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi further said that all Indian athletes are looking forward to the Olympics to be held in Paris next year.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

PM Modi France Visit: Emmanuel Macron said – We want better relations with India
play icon4:45
PM Modi France Visit: Emmanuel Macron said – We want better relations with India
PM Modi in France: Stamped on many deals including Rafale in PM Modi-Macron meeting! Bastille Day Parade
play icon3:36
PM Modi in France: Stamped on many deals including Rafale in PM Modi-Macron meeting! Bastille Day Parade
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson said – Congress had built AIIMS by asking for money in donation
play icon5:42
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson said – Congress had built AIIMS by asking for money in donation
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political struggle even on Chandrayaan-3, ruckus in the name of Modi-Nehru
play icon9:31
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political struggle even on Chandrayaan-3, ruckus in the name of Modi-Nehru
DNA: 'Historic' march of Punjab Regiment in Paris, Indian Army showed bravery । Bastille Day Parade
play icon21:53
DNA: 'Historic' march of Punjab Regiment in Paris, Indian Army showed bravery । Bastille Day Parade
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

PM Modi France Visit: Emmanuel Macron said – We want better relations with India
play icon4:45
PM Modi France Visit: Emmanuel Macron said – We want better relations with India
PM Modi in France: Stamped on many deals including Rafale in PM Modi-Macron meeting! Bastille Day Parade
play icon3:36
PM Modi in France: Stamped on many deals including Rafale in PM Modi-Macron meeting! Bastille Day Parade
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson said – Congress had built AIIMS by asking for money in donation
play icon5:42
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson said – Congress had built AIIMS by asking for money in donation
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political struggle even on Chandrayaan-3, ruckus in the name of Modi-Nehru
play icon9:31
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Political struggle even on Chandrayaan-3, ruckus in the name of Modi-Nehru
DNA: 'Historic' march of Punjab Regiment in Paris, Indian Army showed bravery । Bastille Day Parade
play icon21:53
DNA: 'Historic' march of Punjab Regiment in Paris, Indian Army showed bravery । Bastille Day Parade
,pm modi france visit,Rafale deal,Indian Army,Indian Air Force,joint statement,civial,Technology,Space,PM Modi in France,Rafale deal,rafale marine,rafale for indian navy,Rafale deal,group caption,pm modi france visit,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,bastille day celebrations in france,PM Modi,pm modi visit france,Bastille Day celebrations,rafale m aircraft,Scorpene submarines,French President Emmanuel Macron,Bastille Day parade,French National Assembly,pm modi visit uae,french national day,Indian Air Force,pm modi visit to france,PM Narendra Modi,PM Modi speech,narendra modi visit uae,pm modi speech today,PM Modi in France,pm modi latest speech,PM Modi in UAE,france bastille day parade,pm modi france,pm modi to visit france,Narendra Modi,Modi in France,pm modi france visit 2023,Modi,Emmanuel Macron,Bastille Day parade,