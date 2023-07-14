trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635132
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said – Tamil is the oldest language of the world

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
PM Modi France Visit: Addressing the people of the Indian community in France, PM Modi said that it is a matter of pride that the oldest language tamil in the world is the language of India. The PM further said that more than 100 languages ​​are spoken in India. Today the world is enjoying the languages ​​of India.
DNA: Video analysis of floods in Delhi 'emerging', paper work done on drainage system exposed
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said – the credit goes to you for the strategic partnership between the two countries
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said such a thing on India-France friendship, applause started echoing
DNA: Julius Caesar was born in 100 BC, HOLLYWOOD SIGN installed in Los Angeles in 1923
PM Modi France Visit: Modi received a grand welcome in France, PM is addressing the Indian community
