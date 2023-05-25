NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi gave the gift of Vande Bharat to Uttarakhand, said a big thing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
After returning from foreign tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi organized Vande Bharat train for the residents of Uttarakhand. Gave a gift He said that I had told with the blessings of Baba Kedar that this decade will be of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is taking forward the development by keeping the law paramount. The PM further said that Devbhoomi will work to awaken the spiritual consciousness of the whole world in the coming times.

All Videos

CM Dhami comments on Boycott against New Parliament Building Inauguration
5:53
CM Dhami comments on Boycott against New Parliament Building Inauguration
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
2:7
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
1:50
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
1:30
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program
7:31
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program

Trending Videos

5:53
CM Dhami comments on Boycott against New Parliament Building Inauguration
2:7
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Pushkar Dhami interact with students onboard Vande Bharat Express
1:50
PM Modi virtually flags off Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Train
1:30
MI vs LSG, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal claims five-fer as MI keep their hope for final alive
7:31
Inauguration of the new parliament, these 20 opposition parties boycott Program
Vande Bharat Express,PM Modi,PM Narendra Modi,DELHI TO KDEHRADUN TRAIN,PM Modi,Uttarakhand,Vande Bharat Express,uttarakhand first vande bharat express,delhi to dehradun vande bharat express,Khelo India,Khelo India University Games,UP,वंदे भारत ट्रेन,विदेश दौरे से लौटे पीएम मोदी,उत्तराखंड को दी वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस की सौगात,यूपी में खेलो इंडिया का करेंगे उद्घाटन,