PM Modi gave this special gift to First Lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden became happy!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Gifts were also exchanged between PM Modi and the US President. PM Modi presented a special sandalwood box as a gift to Joe Biden, which has been handmade by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka has intricately carved flora and fauna patterns.

Prime Minister Modi gave 7.5 Carat Green Diamond to Jill Biden
play icon3:27
Prime Minister Modi gave 7.5 Carat Green Diamond to Jill Biden
7.5-carat green diamond, first edition print of ancient Indian text: Here's what PM Modi gifted the Bidens
play icon1:25
7.5-carat green diamond, first edition print of ancient Indian text: Here’s what PM Modi gifted the Bidens
Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift
play icon2:2
Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met America's first lady Jill Biden
play icon9:51
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met America's first lady Jill Biden
PM Modi received a warm welcome in Washington, guard of honor was given amid incessant rain
play icon7:5
PM Modi received a warm welcome in Washington, guard of honor was given amid incessant rain

