PM Modi gets big victory in Varanasi

| Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 06:14 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result Update: Along with the counting of Lok Sabha Election Result 2024, the results of 543 seats will be announced today. PM Modi won from Varanasi seat in the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi has won by 1.52 lakh votes. There have been shocking results for BJP and Yogi in UP. Will the NDA government be formed in the country or will the I.N.D.I.A alliance win? People across the country including Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi are keeping their eyes on this result.