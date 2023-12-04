trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695471
PM Modi gives important tips for INDI Alliance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
After the resounding victory in three states, BJP is now engaged in the exercise of forming the government. Three Chief Ministers also have to be elected. That's why meetings are being held after meetings. Cars are going from one bungalow to another and from second to third bungalow. Meanwhile, the last winter session of the 17th Lok Sabha also started from today. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Parliament, it was as if he was welcomed at the BJP headquarters yesterday. Same thing happened in Parliament today. All the NDA MPs stood up and raised slogans. Meanwhile, before reaching Parliament, PM Modi boosted the enthusiasm of the entire opposition including Congress.
