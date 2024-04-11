Advertisement
PM Modi gives interview to American Magazine

|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi has given an interview to American Magazine. During the interview, PM Modi spoke on various issues like India-China Border Dispute and expressed concern over Arunachal Pradesh.

