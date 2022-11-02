NewsVideos

PM Modi gives orders to Telangana CM KCR on phone: Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 01 launched a scathing attack on Telangana CM KCR and said that he does drama before polls but he is in direct line with PM Modi and PM gives orders to KCR on phone. Addressing a public rally in Hyderabad, Rahul said, “Whenever there’s any bill in Parliament, TRS supports BJP and diverts attention from Opposition issues. BJP and TRS work together. Your CM (KCR) does drama before polls but he’s in direct line with PM Modi. PM Modi gives orders to your CM on phone.”

