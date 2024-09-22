videoDetails

PM Modi gives stern message during QUAD Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 08:52 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his three-day visit to America. During this time he is participating in the QUAD meeting. PM Modi, in his inaugural address at the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday (local time) said the quadrilateral alliance is 'here forever' and 'not against anyone'. In the context of China, he said that the leaders of Quad are in favor of rules-based international system and respect for sovereignty. Know what PM Modi said in the Quad Summit?