Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2796716https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/pm-modi-gives-stern-message-during-quad-summit-2796716.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi gives stern message during QUAD Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 08:52 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his three-day visit to America. During this time he is participating in the QUAD meeting. PM Modi, in his inaugural address at the Quad summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday (local time) said the quadrilateral alliance is 'here forever' and 'not against anyone'. In the context of China, he said that the leaders of Quad are in favor of rules-based international system and respect for sovereignty. Know what PM Modi said in the Quad Summit?

All Videos

Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon03:02
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Israel launches huge attack on Lebanon
Play Icon01:12
Israel launches huge attack on Lebanon
DNA: Why is Reena's letter being discussed in Madhya Pradesh?
Play Icon04:20
DNA: Why is Reena's letter being discussed in Madhya Pradesh?
DNA: How did a letter create chaos in Dharavi Mosque dispute?
Play Icon07:23
DNA: How did a letter create chaos in Dharavi Mosque dispute?
DNA: Delhi Waqf Board stakes claim on temple, DTC buses and roads
Play Icon07:50
DNA: Delhi Waqf Board stakes claim on temple, DTC buses and roads

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 25 News of the day
play icon3:2
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Israel launches huge attack on Lebanon
play icon1:12
Israel launches huge attack on Lebanon
DNA: Why is Reena's letter being discussed in Madhya Pradesh?
play icon4:20
DNA: Why is Reena's letter being discussed in Madhya Pradesh?
DNA: How did a letter create chaos in Dharavi Mosque dispute?
play icon7:23
DNA: How did a letter create chaos in Dharavi Mosque dispute?
DNA: Delhi Waqf Board stakes claim on temple, DTC buses and roads
play icon7:50
DNA: Delhi Waqf Board stakes claim on temple, DTC buses and roads