PM Modi Gorakhpur Visit: PM Modi's gift to Gorakhpur, said- My visit is an example of development as well as heritage

|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
PM Modi Gorakhpur Visit: PM Modi has given a big gift to Gorakhpur, PM Modi said that Gorakhpur is the work place of Shivavatar Guru Gorakhpur, when the blessings of saints fructify, when such sad occasions come, he further said that my The tour is a wonderful example of development as well as heritage.
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
Maharashtra Crisis: Raut kept on claiming Shinde made a big dent in Uddhav's faction
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBC community,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
PM Modi arrives at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for Centenary celebrations, takes tour
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: BJP
