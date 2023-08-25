trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653554
PM Modi Greece Breaking: PM Modi said on Greece tour - said - after 40 years an Indian PM reached Greece

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
PM Modi Greece Breaking: PM Modi is on a visit to Greece, here PM Modi met the President of Greece. PM Modi said that terrorism has been discussed with Greece, after 40 years an Indian Prime Minister has visited Greece. The PM also mentioned the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 here. PM Modi said that this is the success of the entire human race.
PM Modi Greece Breaking: PM Modi's visit to Greece - meeting with the President of Greece
PM Modi Greece Breaking: PM Modi's visit to Greece - meeting with the President of Greece
