trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714333
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Greets Spectators at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Parade

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends warm greetings to the enthusiastic crowd gathered at Kartavya Path to witness the Republic Day 2024 parade. The chief guest for this year's celebration is French President Emmanuel Macron, adding an international touch to the festivities.

All Videos

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024
Play Icon0:46
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024
BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the party headquarters on Republic Day
Play Icon13:25
BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the party headquarters on Republic Day
Rafale Aircraft's High-Speed at 900 kmph over water channel at Kartavya Path On Repubclic Day 2024
Play Icon0:41
Rafale Aircraft's High-Speed at 900 kmph over water channel at Kartavya Path On Repubclic Day 2024
Spectacular Motorcycle Display Thrills Audience at Republic Day 2024 Parade
Play Icon1:35
Spectacular Motorcycle Display Thrills Audience at Republic Day 2024 Parade
Aircraft Display Soars Over Kartavya Path in 'Vic' Formation On Republic Day
Play Icon2:5
Aircraft Display Soars Over Kartavya Path in 'Vic' Formation On Republic Day

Trending Videos

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024
play icon0:46
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024
BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the party headquarters on Republic Day
play icon13:25
BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the party headquarters on Republic Day
Rafale Aircraft's High-Speed at 900 kmph over water channel at Kartavya Path On Repubclic Day 2024
play icon0:41
Rafale Aircraft's High-Speed at 900 kmph over water channel at Kartavya Path On Repubclic Day 2024
Spectacular Motorcycle Display Thrills Audience at Republic Day 2024 Parade
play icon1:35
Spectacular Motorcycle Display Thrills Audience at Republic Day 2024 Parade
Aircraft Display Soars Over Kartavya Path in 'Vic' Formation On Republic Day
play icon2:5
Aircraft Display Soars Over Kartavya Path in 'Vic' Formation On Republic Day