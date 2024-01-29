trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715383
PM Modi Greets the People After Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk, Delhi

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids farewell and extends greetings to the people as he departs from Vijay Chowk after the Beating Retreat ceremony in Delhi. His presence at this iconic event adds to the patriotic spirit, fostering a sense of unity and pride.

