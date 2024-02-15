trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721710
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Emir of Qatar

Sonam|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Emir of Qatar. Bilateral meeting between the two leaders in Doha. After the release of 8 Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim for the first time. Before meeting Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Qatar's Prime Minister

