PM Modi holds important meeting at his residence, discusses many important issues including UCC

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
BJP Leaders Meet: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an important meeting at his residence on Wednesday. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and BJP Organization Minister BL Santosh were present in this meeting. Many important issues including Uniform Civil Code were discussed in this meeting. Know in detail in this report what happened in this meeting.

Mumbai-Goa Rains: Heavy rains caused water-logging in Mumbai, Goa as well, IMD issued alert
Mumbai-Goa Rains: Heavy rains caused water-logging in Mumbai, Goa as well, IMD issued alert
Heavy Rain In Delhi -NCR: Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Delhi-Noida, roads filled with water!
Heavy Rain In Delhi -NCR: Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Delhi-Noida, roads filled with water!
After Chhattisgarh, now Congress wants to end the dispute in Rajasthan, Rahul-Kharge will hold an important meeting
After Chhattisgarh, now Congress wants to end the dispute in Rajasthan, Rahul-Kharge will hold an important meeting
BJP makes big preparations for year 2024, JP Nadda to review great contact campaign
BJP makes big preparations for year 2024, JP Nadda to review great contact campaign
16 year old girl molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area
16 year old girl molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area

