PM Modi Holds Phone Call With President Putin to Discuss Ukraine

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the whole situation. Russian President Putin had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Modi. There was a conversation between the two leaders regarding the Ukraine war. Putin told PM Modi about the war situation and the recent Wagner mutiny.
