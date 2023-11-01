trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682734
PM Modi holds virtual meeting with Sheikh Haseena

|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
India-Bangladesh Relation: A new chapter in India-Bangladesh relations has started. PM Modi has held a virtual meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and other ministers of the Government of India were also present in this meeting.
