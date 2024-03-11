NewsVideos
PM Modi In Haryana: Engages With Construction Workers On Dwarka Expressway, Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with construction workers on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram. This interaction underscores the importance of direct engagement with those contributing to crucial infrastructure projects.

