PM Modi in Rewari: Celebrating Ayodhya's Grand Ram Temple and Unity in Jai Siya Ram Chants

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public gathering in Rewari, Haryana, joyfully acknowledges the realization of the nation's desire for a magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya. He highlights the historic moment of witnessing Ram Lalla in the temple. Additionally, PM Modi notes a notable shift in the Congress's stance, as they join in chanting "Jai Siya Ram," despite past reservations about Lord Ram.

