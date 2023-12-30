trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704299
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi inaugurated Ayodhya Dham railway station

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Ayodhya Dham railway station. After this, now PM Narendra Modi is inspecting the new building of Ayodhya Dham railway station. During this, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav is also present with the Prime Minister.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Man's Soulful Rendition of 'Aasman Ko Chukar Dekha' Echoes Through Crowded Metro
Play Icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO : Man's Soulful Rendition of 'Aasman Ko Chukar Dekha' Echoes Through Crowded Metro
'After 500 years, Ramlala has come to Ayodhya again'- says sunil lahri
Play Icon14:53
'After 500 years, Ramlala has come to Ayodhya again'- says sunil lahri
VIRAL VIDEO: Soobin's Hilarious Moment Letting His 'Intrusive Thoughts Win'; Fans Can't Stop Laughing
Play Icon0:5
VIRAL VIDEO: Soobin's Hilarious Moment Letting His 'Intrusive Thoughts Win'; Fans Can't Stop Laughing
VIRAL VIDEO : Woman Enters Gym with Painted Body, Ignites Internet Backlash
Play Icon0:23
VIRAL VIDEO : Woman Enters Gym with Painted Body, Ignites Internet Backlash
VIRAL VIDEO : MS Dhoni's Playful Banter: Hilarious Exchange with Fan Over Food Recommendation
Play Icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO : MS Dhoni's Playful Banter: Hilarious Exchange with Fan Over Food Recommendation

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Man's Soulful Rendition of 'Aasman Ko Chukar Dekha' Echoes Through Crowded Metro
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO : Man's Soulful Rendition of 'Aasman Ko Chukar Dekha' Echoes Through Crowded Metro
'After 500 years, Ramlala has come to Ayodhya again'- says sunil lahri
play icon14:53
'After 500 years, Ramlala has come to Ayodhya again'- says sunil lahri
VIRAL VIDEO: Soobin's Hilarious Moment Letting His 'Intrusive Thoughts Win'; Fans Can't Stop Laughing
play icon0:5
VIRAL VIDEO: Soobin's Hilarious Moment Letting His 'Intrusive Thoughts Win'; Fans Can't Stop Laughing
VIRAL VIDEO : Woman Enters Gym with Painted Body, Ignites Internet Backlash
play icon0:23
VIRAL VIDEO : Woman Enters Gym with Painted Body, Ignites Internet Backlash
VIRAL VIDEO : MS Dhoni's Playful Banter: Hilarious Exchange with Fan Over Food Recommendation
play icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO : MS Dhoni's Playful Banter: Hilarious Exchange with Fan Over Food Recommendation
Ayodhya Dham Railway Station,Ayodhya,pm modi ayodhya,pm modi in ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,pm modi ayodhya visit,modi in ayodhya,PM Modi,ayodhya pm modi,pm modi visit ayodhya,pm modi to visit ayodhya,pm modi ayodhya news,pm modi visits ayodhya,pm modi visit ayodhya news,Narendra Modi,ram mandir ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,narendra modi in ayodhya,PM Modi speech,Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,modi karnataka road show,modi ayodhya,pm modi ayodhya visit on december 30,Ayodhya news,