PM Modi inaugurates 14th edition of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 14th edition of Aero India-2023 in Bengaluru. Aero India-2023 is being held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station. The event will showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.