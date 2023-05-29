NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament House!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House in Delhi on Sunday. During this, Lok Sabha Speaker was also present with him. In this report, Watch 100 big news of the day in a flash.

All Videos

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi makes big statement on PM Modi
2:2
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi makes big statement on PM Modi
ISRO to launch indigenous navigation satellite at 10:42 am
1:8
ISRO to launch indigenous navigation satellite at 10:42 am
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticises the BJP on the inauguration of the new Parliament building
1:31
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticises the BJP on the inauguration of the new Parliament building
After new Parliament House, next focus on construction of Vice President Enclave and new PMO
4:31
After new Parliament House, next focus on construction of Vice President Enclave and new PMO
“Unfortunate for our country…” says Bajrang Punia on WFI chief’s presence during new Parliament building inauguration
1:30
“Unfortunate for our country…” says Bajrang Punia on WFI chief’s presence during new Parliament building inauguration

Trending Videos

2:2
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi makes big statement on PM Modi
1:8
ISRO to launch indigenous navigation satellite at 10:42 am
1:31
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticises the BJP on the inauguration of the new Parliament building
4:31
After new Parliament House, next focus on construction of Vice President Enclave and new PMO
1:30
“Unfortunate for our country…” says Bajrang Punia on WFI chief’s presence during new Parliament building inauguration
New Parliament Building Inauguration,new Parliament building,new parliament building india,New Parliament Inauguration,inauguration of new parliament building,New Parliament,new parliament building india update,modi new parliament building,new parliament building delhi,inauguration of new parliament,new parliament building update,Parliament building,new parliament india,parliament building inauguration,new parliament building cost,new parliament of india,