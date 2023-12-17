trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699838
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Inaugurates Surat Airport's New Terminal Building, And Diamond Bourse

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us
At Rs 353 crore, the new Surat Airport terminal building was officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi is in Surat for the day. Additionally, he will dedicate the Surat Diamond Bourse, the biggest and most contemporary hub for the global diamond and jewelry trade, to the people.

All Videos

PM Modi inaugurated the world's largest exchange Surat Diamond Bourse
Play Icon4:2
PM Modi inaugurated the world's largest exchange Surat Diamond Bourse
PM Modi Surat Visit: PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Surat Airport
Play Icon4:18
PM Modi Surat Visit: PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Surat Airport
Huge blast in Nagpur Solar Company, 9 people died
Play Icon2:3
Huge blast in Nagpur Solar Company, 9 people died
Know why Suraj Diamond Bourse is special?
Play Icon4:47
Know why Suraj Diamond Bourse is special?
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Modi will go to Varanasi on a two-day visit
Play Icon1:36
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Modi will go to Varanasi on a two-day visit

Trending Videos

PM Modi inaugurated the world's largest exchange Surat Diamond Bourse
play icon4:2
PM Modi inaugurated the world's largest exchange Surat Diamond Bourse
PM Modi Surat Visit: PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Surat Airport
play icon4:18
PM Modi Surat Visit: PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Surat Airport
Huge blast in Nagpur Solar Company, 9 people died
play icon2:3
Huge blast in Nagpur Solar Company, 9 people died
Know why Suraj Diamond Bourse is special?
play icon4:47
Know why Suraj Diamond Bourse is special?
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Modi will go to Varanasi on a two-day visit
play icon1:36
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Prime Minister Modi will go to Varanasi on a two-day visit