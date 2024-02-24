trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724627
PM Modi interacted with women in Banaras

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the largest plant Banas Dairy in Varanasi. Due to which more than 1 lakh people will get employment. In such a situation, PM Modi talked to women and discussed about the benefits they got from employment.

