PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurated Mahila Kisan Drone Center in a virtual program. Let us tell you that the Central Government will give 15 thousand drones to women support groups. Apart from this, he has also inaugurated the 10,000th medicine center at AIIMS Deoghar.
