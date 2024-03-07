NewsVideos
PM Modi Jammu Kashmir visit: Muslim of Pulwama made a big revelation in front of Modi

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
PM Modi In Jammu & Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile he has reached Bakshi Stadium. Thousands of Kashmiris have arrived to attend the PM's rally. Know in detail in this report what Manoj Sinha said about PM Modi's visit to Kashmir. Meanwhile, PM Modi spoke to the Nazim of Pulwama. During this time Nazim Nazir has made a big revelation.

