videoDetails

PM Modi Jammu Kashmir Visit: PM Modi makes Huge Statement on opposition in Srinagar

| Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

PM Modi is in Jammu and Kashmir again today. In his public meeting in Srinagar, he thanked the people for voting in large numbers in the first phase and said that it is a matter of pride that people have voted in large numbers in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, previous records of voting percentage have been broken in many constituencies.