NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi lashed out at Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
During his address in Rajasthan, PM Modi said what was the situation in the country before 2014? Before 2014, people were on the road against corruption. The Congress government used to run with remote control.

All Videos

PM Modi In Ajmer: 'I will tell from where Modi gets the money'
12:54
PM Modi In Ajmer: 'I will tell from where Modi gets the money'
Experts, Top AI CEOs warn the 'risk of extinction' from AI. How is it dangerous for humanity?
1:51
Experts, Top AI CEOs warn the 'risk of extinction' from AI. How is it dangerous for humanity?
Jammu Kashmir: Pakistan's nefarious conspiracy failed!
1:53
Jammu Kashmir: Pakistan's nefarious conspiracy failed!
Tanveer Khan cheated the model by changing his name to Yash?
6:20
Tanveer Khan cheated the model by changing his name to Yash?
Rahul's allegation - he used all his might to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra
2:54
Rahul's allegation - he used all his might to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Trending Videos

12:54
PM Modi In Ajmer: 'I will tell from where Modi gets the money'
1:51
Experts, Top AI CEOs warn the 'risk of extinction' from AI. How is it dangerous for humanity?
1:53
Jammu Kashmir: Pakistan's nefarious conspiracy failed!
6:20
Tanveer Khan cheated the model by changing his name to Yash?
2:54
Rahul's allegation - he used all his might to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra
PM Modi,pm modi in ajmer,pm modi ajmer,pm modi ajmer visit,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi in rajasthan,PM Modi speech,pm modi rally in ajmer,pm modi rajasthan visit,PM Modi Rajasthan,pm modi speech latest,pm modi speech today,PM Modi Live,pm narendra modi speech,PM Modi news,Narendra Modi,pm modi ajmer speech,pm modi rally live,pm modi latest speech,Ajmer,pm modi rally today in rajasthan,Modi speech,rajasthan visit pm modi,pm modi mega rally,