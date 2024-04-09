Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi lashes out at opposition from Pilibhit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
PM Modi lashes out at opposition from Pilibhit. PM Modi said, 'Congress always insulted Ram' Further, Indian Prime Minister targeted opposition on several major issues. Watch PM Modi's full speech from Pilibhit in this report.

All Videos

Kanhaiya Kumar to contest against Manoj Tiwari in Delhi?
Play Icon03:29
Kanhaiya Kumar to contest against Manoj Tiwari in Delhi?
Viral Video: Boy's Impressive Voice Adds Soothing Twist to Shahrukh Khan's Movie Song
Play Icon00:52
Viral Video: Boy's Impressive Voice Adds Soothing Twist to Shahrukh Khan's Movie Song
Viral Video: Girl Dazzles With Amazing Dance Moves To Shahrukh Khan's 90s Movie 'Baazigar'
Play Icon00:58
Viral Video: Girl Dazzles With Amazing Dance Moves To Shahrukh Khan's 90s Movie 'Baazigar'
UP Police Constable Allegedly Misbehaves With Vehicle Owners During Checking In Noida
Play Icon00:36
UP Police Constable Allegedly Misbehaves With Vehicle Owners During Checking In Noida
Watch PM Modi's FULL Speech from UP's Pilibhit
Play Icon07:50
Watch PM Modi's FULL Speech from UP's Pilibhit

Trending Videos

Kanhaiya Kumar to contest against Manoj Tiwari in Delhi?
play icon3:29
Kanhaiya Kumar to contest against Manoj Tiwari in Delhi?
Viral Video: Boy's Impressive Voice Adds Soothing Twist to Shahrukh Khan's Movie Song
play icon0:52
Viral Video: Boy's Impressive Voice Adds Soothing Twist to Shahrukh Khan's Movie Song
Viral Video: Girl Dazzles With Amazing Dance Moves To Shahrukh Khan's 90s Movie 'Baazigar'
play icon0:58
Viral Video: Girl Dazzles With Amazing Dance Moves To Shahrukh Khan's 90s Movie 'Baazigar'
UP Police Constable Allegedly Misbehaves With Vehicle Owners During Checking In Noida
play icon0:36
UP Police Constable Allegedly Misbehaves With Vehicle Owners During Checking In Noida
Watch PM Modi's FULL Speech from UP's Pilibhit
play icon7:50
Watch PM Modi's FULL Speech from UP's Pilibhit