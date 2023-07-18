trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637003
PM Modi lashes out at opposition meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today targeted the opposition fiercely. He said that Defir has once again made up his mind to bring back the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), so the people responsible for the 'plight of the country' have once again opened their 'shop'.
Landslides creates havoc in Himachal
Landslides creates havoc in Himachal
"Family First, Nation Nothing…" PM Modi Lashes Out At Gandhi Family
“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
