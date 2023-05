videoDetails

PM Modi launches strong attack on Congress over Batla House Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

PM Modi has given a big statement in Chitradurga. PM Modi has strongly attacked the Congress regarding the Batla House encounter. PM Modi said, 'Many Congress leaders cried on the encounter'. At the same time, questions were raised on the army personnel on the surgical strike.