trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632083
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi lays foundation stone of projects in Chhattisgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
PM Modi will visit four states in two days and will gift projects worth Rs 50,000 crore to these states. Modi has gifted many schemes worth 7600 crores to Chhattisgarh.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Uttarakhand: Tomatoes prices reach Rs 250 per kg in Uttarkashi
play icon1:17
Uttarakhand: Tomatoes prices reach Rs 250 per kg in Uttarkashi
Will leave no stone unturned to prevent violation, says US Envoy on attacks on Indian Consulate
play icon3:16
Will leave no stone unturned to prevent violation, says US Envoy on attacks on Indian Consulate
play icon5:6
"US ready to assist if asked..." US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Manipur Violence
PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat in Gorakhpur
play icon6:5
PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat in Gorakhpur
PM Modi attacks Congress in Chhattisgarh
play icon22:30
PM Modi attacks Congress in Chhattisgarh
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Uttarakhand: Tomatoes prices reach Rs 250 per kg in Uttarkashi
play icon1:17
Uttarakhand: Tomatoes prices reach Rs 250 per kg in Uttarkashi
Will leave no stone unturned to prevent violation, says US Envoy on attacks on Indian Consulate
play icon3:16
Will leave no stone unturned to prevent violation, says US Envoy on attacks on Indian Consulate
play icon5:6
"US ready to assist if asked..." US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Manipur Violence
PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat in Gorakhpur
play icon6:5
PM Modi will flag off Vande Bharat in Gorakhpur
PM Modi attacks Congress in Chhattisgarh
play icon22:30
PM Modi attacks Congress in Chhattisgarh
pm modi visit chhattisgarh,pm modi cg visit,PM Modi Chhattisgarh Visit,pm modi visit up,pm modi raipur visit,pm modi visit varanasi,pm modi visit kashi,pm modi rally in varanasi,pm modi flag off vande bharat,gita press gorakhpur,pm modi to visit chhattisgarh,Chhattisgarh Election 2023,pm modi in chhattisgarh,gorakhpur vande bharat,vande bharat train Gorakhpur,gorakhpur lucknow vande bharat,pm modi visit gorakhpur,jodhpur sabarmati vande bharat,Mission 2024,