PM Modi LIVE: 'North East is a piece of my heart'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who has been suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for unruly conduct said he did not insult PM Modi, he only said PM Modi has become 'nirav' on the issue of Manipur.

BAAT PATE KI LIVE: Modi's advice to the opposition on Manipur
BAAT PATE KI LIVE: Modi's advice to the opposition on Manipur
I.N.D.I.A trapped in Modi's Chakravyuh
I.N.D.I.A trapped in Modi's Chakravyuh
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended
'A Certificate, In This Case, Should Include Adolescents' Sadhguru On Akshay Kumar's OMG 2
'A Certificate, In This Case, Should Include Adolescents' Sadhguru On Akshay Kumar's OMG 2
PM Modi Speech LIVE: What did Modi say on Congress?
PM Modi Speech LIVE: What did Modi say on Congress?

